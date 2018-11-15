× Mom faces child abuse charges after choking, dragging child down the street

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A woman is facing charges of child abuse after witnesses said she choked her child while dragging him down the street with his shirt wrapped around his neck.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene on 7800 South in West Jordan on November 11, they found blood and vomit on the sidewalk where witnesses said the child was choked by his clothes while his mother, Whitney Virginia Romero, 28, pulled him down the street.

A police statement said the blood and vomit is consistent with a child in distress.

Officers also found blood on the child’s arms, and scrapes and cuts consistent with being dragged down the street, according to official documents.

Documents state after police turned on their emergency lights and attempted to make contact with the female suspect, she fled on foot and actively resisted arrest.

The arresting officer said in a statement the suspect spat in his face and on his uniform when he asked for her name.

After the suspect had been placed in a police vehicle, police said she began kicking the inside of the patrol vehicle and had to be put in a wrap to keep her from harming herself or others.