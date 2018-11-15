Medical marijuana advocacy group threatens lawsuit over LDS Church involvement in Prop. 2 compromise

SALT LAKE CITY — A medical marijuana advocacy group has threatened a lawsuit over involvement The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has had with members of the Utah State Legislature in crafting a “compromise” bill to replace Proposition 2.

FOX 13 has obtained a “preservation letter” sent by Together for Responsible Use and Cannabis Education (TRUCE) attorney Rocky Anderson to LDS Church lobbyists, the Utah Patients Coalition, the Utah Medical Association and members of the Utah State Legislature. It calls on them to keep records in the event of a lawsuit.

“We were contacted by these people and organizations for the first time during the past two days. We are investigating a legal challenge to (1) the calling of a special session of the Utah Legislature at the behest of The Church of Jesus Christ; (2) any effort, in collusion with or at the behest of The Church of Jesus Christ, to materially alter the initiative statute supported by a majority of voters who passed Proposition 2 in the recent election; and (3) the long-term pattern of domination of the Utah Legislature and the interference in the functions of Utah government by The Church of Jesus Christ,” the letter states.

Anderson said he has been retained by TRUCE, the Epilepsy Association of Utah, TRUCE founder Christine Stenquist and community liaison Doug Rice.

On Wednesday, Rice told FOX 13 the group was contemplating a lawsuit if lawmakers moved ahead in a Dec. 3 special session and swapped out Prop. 2 with the “compromise bill” that has been the subject of closed door talks between initiative sponsors Utah Patients Coalition, Libertas Institute, and opponents including the LDS Church and Drug Safe Utah.

Connor Boyack, the president of the Libertas Institute, defended the compromise bill and said it was 90% of what was in Prop. 2. He insisted the compromise averted the legislature potentially gutting the voter-approved initiative.

But TRUCE has demanded the Utah State Legislature implement Prop. 2 only, that voters approved. The group, which was not on Utah’s Capitol Hill as negotiations were under way on Wednesday, has urged its supporters to contact lawmakers and Governor Gary Herbert to demand they follow the will of voters.

Prop. 2 has passed with about 53% of the vote.

The LDS Church has faced heavy criticism over its involvement in Prop. 2. The faith vocally opposed the initiative and urged its followers to vote against it. It also engaged in the negotiations over the compromise bill as a “community stakeholder.”

Anderson, who is a former mayor of Salt Lake City, offered pointed criticism of the LDS Church’s outsized involvement in Utah politics in his letter.

“The Church of Jesus Christ has caused the sponsorship, passage, and/or defeat of many public laws—state, county, and municipal—for many years. It is common knowledge that no liquor bill, sex education bill, gambling bill, or sexual orientation/gender identity bill will be passed by the Legislature without the support of The Church of Jesus Christ,” he wrote.

“Numerous city councils passed equal housing and employment laws (which the claimants and their counsel wholly support), protecting the rights of members of the LBGTQ community, solely because they were instructed that they should, or that it was alright for them to do so, by The Church of Jesus Christ.”

Religions can weigh in on social issues in politics without fear of losing their tax exempt status. However, they cannot weigh in on political candidates themselves. The Islamic Society of Greater Salt Lake and the Episcopal Diocese of Utah joined the LDS Church in opposing Prop. 2.

The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake stayed out of the medical marijuana ballot initiative, but urged its followers to actively work to pass Proposition 3, Medicaid expansion.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as information becomes available.