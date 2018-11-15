‘I can’t believe I saw that!’ Lewdness victims recount experiences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Two Clearfield women recounted a disturbing experience where they said a man repeatedly touched his exposed genitals in the middle of an apartment complex on two separate occasions.

Now, the Clearfield Police Department is asking the public to help them identify and catch the suspect.

Police received the first report in early October at Windsong Apartments. The woman who made the report, who we'll identify as "Jane" because she wants to remain anonymous, said she saw the man walk across one of the parking lots with a longboard under his arm. His other hand was moving strangely over his privates.

"I thought maybe he was shaking something," Jane said. She quickly realized he was committing a lewd act.

"I was like, 'I can't believe I saw that!'" She recounted. "I was like, 'I didn't see that. I didn't just see that!'"

Jane said the man looked at her, smiled, waved and took off.

More than a month later on November 14, a second woman who we'll identify as Wendy, saw what appeared to be the exact same man, committing the same act — in the same parking lot.

He was sitting on an electrical box next to the lot, where she said she pulled up to park.

"I noticed his arms moving while he was staring at me," Wendy said. She said this man also smiled at her and waved.

"I just screamed. And there was a lady across the street, I yelled at her to call the cops," Wendy said. "As soon as I yelled for her to call the cops, he took off and started running."

Police responded but said the man was already gone when officers arrived. However, apartment surveillance video caught the suspect both times.

"His MO matches of him getting the attention, and then waving. Which is concerning to us, because he wants that attention," Clearfield Police Assistant Chief Kelly Bennett said.

He said the man could face charges of committing a lewd act in public.

The suspect is described as having a darker complexion, possibly Hispanic or Polynesian with a stocky build and dark, curly hair.

In the first incident in October, Assistant Chief Bennett said the man was wearing a construction vest, ball cap, black backpack and carrying a longboard. In the second incident on Wednesday, he said the man was wearing a red sweatshirt, black backpack and no hat.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who may have witnessed a similar incident what the women saw should call Clearfield Police at 801-525-2806.

Until he's caught, the women worry this man will continue his behavior.

"I'm scared for myself, scared for my kids, scared for my neighbors," Wendy said. "Next time he can actually hurt somebody."