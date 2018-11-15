Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3/4 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 large carrots, peeled and sliced into 1/2” pieces

extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 tsp. chopped rosemary leaves

1 tsp. chopped thyme leaves

1/2 c. toasted pecans

1/2 c. dried cranberries

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

2. Scatter vegetables on a large sheet pan. Toss with enough olive oil to coat each piece, then toss with balsamic vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. Scatter herbs around the pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the vegetable are tender, shaking the pan halfway through.

3. Before serving, toss roasted vegetables with pecan and cranberries.

https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50228/holiday-roasted-vegetables-recipe/