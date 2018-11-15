Holiday Roasted Vegetables

Posted 12:54 pm, November 15, 2018, by , Updated at 02:28PM, November 15, 2018

INGREDIENTS

  • 3/4 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
  • 2 large carrots, peeled and sliced into 1/2” pieces
  • extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tsp. chopped rosemary leaves
  • 1 tsp. chopped thyme leaves
  • 1/2 c. toasted pecans
  • 1/2 c. dried cranberries

DIRECTIONS

1.      Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

2.      Scatter vegetables on a large sheet pan. Toss with enough olive oil to coat each piece, then toss with balsamic vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. Scatter herbs around the pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the vegetable are tender, shaking the pan halfway through.

3.      Before serving, toss roasted vegetables with pecan and cranberries.

https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50228/holiday-roasted-vegetables-recipe/