- 3/4 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
- 2 large carrots, peeled and sliced into 1/2” pieces
- extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1 tsp. chopped rosemary leaves
- 1 tsp. chopped thyme leaves
- 1/2 c. toasted pecans
- 1/2 c. dried cranberries
DIRECTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
2. Scatter vegetables on a large sheet pan. Toss with enough olive oil to coat each piece, then toss with balsamic vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. Scatter herbs around the pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the vegetable are tender, shaking the pan halfway through.
3. Before serving, toss roasted vegetables with pecan and cranberries.
https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50228/holiday-roasted-vegetables-recipe/