Facial recognition software leads to Cedar City man’s arrest

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A Cedar City man whose crimes police say span from coast to coast was arrested Thursday after facial recognition software alerted special agents with the Utah Driver License Division to the defendant’s alleged illegal activities, St. George News reports.

Dustin Robert Bandringa was arrested Thursday on a warrant after being charged with one third-degree felony count of identity fraud and once count of unlawful possession of another’s identification documents, a class A misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from an incident that began on or about Aug. 24, 2017, when the defendant entered the Driver License Division office in Cedar City to obtain a Utah identification card. After presenting the required identifying documents, he was issued a state ID card in his name.

