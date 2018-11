Don’t let snoring keep you awake at night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is snoring waking you up at night -- or keeping your significant other awake altogether? If so, you might be suffering from sleep apnea and not getting to your REM cycles of sleep, leaving you feeling sore and tired all day.

Dr. Shad Morris, DMD of Premier Sleep Solutions stopped by to tell us that sleep apnea doesn't discriminate - anyone can have it!

But, he says, the treatment doesn't have to be a bulky old CPAP mask. Now, a small, efficient oral appliance can do the trick, and also help those with snoring issues. Plus, it's covered by most insurance companies and Medicare.

Contact PremierSleepSolutions.com or 385-24-SLEEP to schedule your consultation. They have two offices: 75 South 100 East, Suite 1E - St. George and 193 East Fort Union Blvd, Suite 101 - Midvale.

And, be sure to use your insurance benefits before they expire at the end of the year!