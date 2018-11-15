× Crews respond to fire at abandoned home in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews are fighting a fire in a boarded-up home in Salt Lake City Thursday morning.

Salt Lake City Fire responded to a home in the area of 300 South and 700 East, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire around 6:30 a.m.

It appears the fire is burning in an abandoned home that has been boarded up but may have been occupied by transients. No details about injuries, if any, or the cause of the fire were immediately available.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.