Clearfield Police seek public’s help in identifying lewdness suspect

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Clearfield Police are investigating two separate incidents of "lewdness" involving an adult male masturbating outside of an apartment complex.

The first incident was reported on October 2 and the second incident reported Wednesday afternoon.

Police said in a press release that the incidents were witnessed by different female residents of Windsong Apartments, located at 1575 S 1000 E. Both times, witnesses said the adult male suspect was seen walking through the parking lot prior to masturbating.

Police believe the male lives in the area or frequents it due to public transportation.

According to incident reports, the suspect is described as having a dark complexion, possibly Hispanic or Polynesian, with a stocky build and carrying a dark colored backpack.

When female residents took notice of the suspect, the press release states the man casually waved at them before running away from the apartment property.

Clearfield Police asks anyone with information on the suspect to contact them at 801-525-2806.