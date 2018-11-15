Can You Sing the ’12 Days of Christmas?’ Kurt Bestor Puts People to the Test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He's already known as "Mr. Christmas," but Kurt Bestor's outfit is taking it to another level. Watch as the charismatic musician shocks Main Street passersby with his unorthodox Christmas garb, while quizzing them to sing verses of the 12 Days of Christmas.

You can see Kurt perform live throughout November and December, 2018.

A Kurt Bestor Christmas

Tickets starting at from $30 and up. Good seats are still available by going to arttix.org.

St George - Dec 6-8

Salt Lake City - Dec 13-15

December 18- Pocatello - Idaho State University

Dec 20 - Rexburg - Madison HIgh School

Dec 21- 25 Park City - Egyptian Theater

Peace on Earth Tour

There is a lot of negativity and noise in our world and some people are confined and can't come enjoy a holiday concert. So, in addtion to his concert hall concerts, Kurt is taking his tour on the road and spreading Peace on Earth through music and the spirit of the holidays.

Tour Stops will each have a 30 to 45 minute mini Peace on Earth concert from Kurt

November 12 - Veterans tribute concert- This is the Place - 630 pm (200 people) - Nate Wade

November 27 - VA Care Center near U o f U - 2 pm (80 people)

Novermber 29 - Ronald McDonald House 7 pm (60 people) - Nate Wade

Dec 3 - Huntsman Cancer Institute - Noon (60-80) in lobby on piano - Nate Wade

Dec 4 - Shriner's 3 pm (60-80 people)

Find out more at kurtbestor.com.