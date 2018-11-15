Asian Steak Tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 limes, juiced

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup apple cider

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, grated

2 garlic cloves, diced

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 lbs. flank steak

Large sealable baggie

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 cups green or red cabbage, chopped

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

2 cups mayonnaise or sour cream

3 tablespoons sriracha sauce

10-12 street taco size corn tortillas

10-12 corn tortillas

6-8 radishes, thinly sliced

2 large avocados, seed removed, diced

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a medium bowl, mix together the first seven ingredients (through onion powder) with salt and pepper. Pour the mixture in a large sealable baggie. Add steak; seal. Shake liquid mixture to coat steak. Marinate the steak in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour and up to overnight.

In a large, heavy or cast iron skillet over medium-high heat, add canola oil. Shake off the excess marinade from the steak. Cook on each side for 4-5 minutes or until desired doneness. Use a thermometer for the most accurate temperature. (For medium rare, 120ºF to 125ºF). Let steak rest on a cutting board for 5 minutes. Thinly slice flank steak.

In a large bowl, mix together the cabbage and cilantro with salt and pepper. In a medium bowl, combine the mayonnaise or sour cream with the sriracha sauce. To assemble, divide the steak slices on the street taco size and regular corn tortillas. Top with desired amount of cabbage the and cilantro, sriracha mixture, radish slices and avocado pieces. Serve immediately.

Note: Serve tacos with extra lime wedges to squeeze on taco just before serving.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council