2 Easy Ways to Help Deployed Utahns Enjoy Christmas

Imagine you're deployed - away from your family and friends - over the holidays. No holiday dinner, no presents, no merriment.

Well imagine you open up a package, and it's filled with Christmas goodies!

That's exactly what Operation Christmas Stocking aims to do for Utahns in the military. Under the umbrella of Operation Give, this project is in its 14th year of sending Christmas Stockings to as many deployed troops as possible. Special projects coordinator Paul Diamond stopped by to tell us how to help.

He said that unfortunately, the number of stockings this year could be reduced due to the shipping cost not being covered as in past years. So people are welcome to donate, as well as collect items listed on their website to go in the stockings.

All donated items for stockings need to be received by December 7, 2018 at one of Operation Give's two warehouse locations:

Utah County: 1409 North State Street in Orem, Utah 84057

Salt Lake County: 2275 S. 900 W. in South Salt Lake, Utah 84119

Special thanks to:

1. The Shops at South Town

2. Mesa Systems and Storage

3. Brazilian Goodies- hosting Stocking Stuffing Parties

4. Stonehaven Dental

5. BYU Students and all other volunteers we can't do it without you!