U of U plans for $80 million expansion at Rice-Eccles Stadium include more seats, luxury suites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The University of Utah is planning an $80 million expansion that will increase capacity by more than 5,000 and bring various upgrades to Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The expansion details were announced Wednesday and the project is pending financial approval. The upgrade is slated to be completed by the 2021 football season.

According to a press release, the south end zone will be demolished and plans call for enclosing the bowl of the stadium by connecting the east and west concourses at the south end.

The improvements would boost overall capacity from 45,807 to 51,444—an increase of 5,637.

The plan includes 1,000 chair or bleacher seats, which will be available for general purchase in the south end zone. All current season ticket holders will have the option to keep their seats.

Luxury suites and loge boxes will be added, as well as club, ledge and rooftop seating.

Old locker and meeting rooms will be replaced for both home and visiting teams, and other improvements include rooms for athletic training, equipment, press operations, and the Utah Marching Band. A kitchen, a recruiting lodge and and a field-level club lounge and outdoor patio are also included.

“The stadium expansion will be a great addition to an already outstanding college football venue and will put us right in line with the rest of the Pac-12 in terms of capacity,” Utah Football Coach Kyle Whittingham stated in a press release. “The game-day atmosphere in Rice-Eccles Stadium is incredible and is about to get even better. The new locker rooms, sports medicine facilities and hospitality areas will be a huge plus in recruiting. We want to thank President Watkins, Mark Harlan and our donors for stepping up to make this a reality."

The U of U provided this FAQ along with renderings of the expansion: