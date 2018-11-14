Police: Utah man arrested after raping woman, stabbing her when she tried to flee

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – A man was arrested after police say he raped a woman and then stabbed her when she tried to leave his home in Salt Lake County.

The alleged incident occurred overnight between November 10th and 11th in White City, near Sandy, as a woman was staying the night at the home of Casey Staker along with several other of his family members and friends.

At one point the woman wasn’t feeling well and laid down in a bedroom, and she told police Staker began touching her and then removed her clothes, tied her to the bed and raped her.

The woman said Staker untied her and left the room, so she got her things to leave. When Staker returned to the room and asked where she was going, she told the man he had raped her and was leaving.

“….the victim said Staker asked her if she wanted to die, and grabbed a knife and started stabbing her,” according to a statement of probable cause.

A witness staying in the home told police he saw Staker chase the woman from the bedroom, tear her shirt off and put a knife to her throat. The witness said he talked to Staker for some time until the man dropped the knife and the woman fled.

The woman was treated at a local hospital for lacerations on her neck, chin, arm and hand.

Staker was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces three felony charges: rape, aggravated assault and aggravated sexual assault.