Police seek help identifying man they say groped teen as she shopped in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — Investigators with the Murray City Police Department need your help to identify a man they said groped a 17-year-old girl as she shopped in Murray.

The incident happened on November 5 around 8 p.m. at Burlington Coat Factory on State Street.

Kenny Bass, a spokesman for the Murray Police Department, said the girl was shopping when the suspect groped her and tried to drag her back to the bathroom.

Officers said the girl got away and the suspect left the area.

Police are asking for help identifying the man and provided a photo of him. They also provided a photo of a vehicle he may have used.

If you know any information about this incident, or about the suspect or vehicle pictured here, the Murray Police Department urges you to call them at 801-840-4000.