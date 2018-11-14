× McAdams’ lead over Love narrows to fewer than 900 votes

SALT LAKE CITY — Ben McAdams’ lead over Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, continued to slip away Wednesday after an updated vote count out of Salt Lake and Juab counties showed the incumbent congresswoman gaining crucial votes, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Democratic candidate and current Salt Lake County mayor is now leading by 873 votes after more than 12,000 ballots were added to the 4th Congressional District.