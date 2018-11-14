× Man dies from injuries suffered in accident at potash mine near Moab

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — A man who was critically injured in an accident at a potash mine near Moab has died, bringing the death toll for the incident to three.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office states Arthur Secrest died Tuesday of injuries he suffered in the accident on November 10 at the Intrepid Potash mine.

Secrest and two other men were extracting a pump from a pond pit using a telescoping forklift, the sheriff’s office stated. In the process of lifting the pump, the crew made contact with a power line.

“Once again, our condolences go out to the family and friends of Arthur Secrest, Russell Helquist and Matthew Johnston,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The Intrepid Potash mine is located south of Moab in the northern portion of San Juan County.