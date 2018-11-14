If you’re looking to change careers, now’s the time!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah's economy is booming. So, for people looking to make a change in their career, now's the time.

Many people want to make a change, but aren't sure how. Apprenticeships are a great way to get started on a long-term, in-demand, high-paying career -- and get started right away.

Apprenticeship is an 'earn and learn' training model that combines work-based learning with related classroom instruction. Apprentices get paid to learn on the job and employers build a strong, skilled workplace.

In Utah, we have apprenticeships available in plumbing, electrical work, construction, HVAC, steel work and more. The average starting wage is $15 an hour, and pay increases as each part of the training is completed. Over their careers, people who completed apprenticeships earn $300,000 more than others in their field.

Learn more and apply for open positions at the Apprenticeship Job Fair. Everyone is welcome to come and meet with employers and training providers to learn more and apply for positions. 21 employers and four schools will be participating.

It's Thursday, November 15 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at the Sanderson Center in Taylorsville.

Learn more at jobs.utah.gov/apprenticeship.