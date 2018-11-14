Hundreds of people honor Major Brent Taylor as his body returns home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OGDEN, Utah -- Hundreds of people waited along Washington Boulevard to honor Major Brent Taylor as his body returned home.

People began gathering before 3:30 in the afternoon, more than an hour before the procession passed through the area.

“I would have voted for him for president,” said North Ogden resident Lisa Shinn.

She didn’t know Taylor personally, but he was her mayor. She felt compelled to show her appreciation for the sacrifice he made.

“It just means a lot that somebody who didn’t have to; that they would give up their life for my freedom,” Shinn said.

Shinn brought her young grandson to watch the procession.

“I wanted him to realize that the red on this flag does mean that there is bloodshed," said Shinn, "and it’s happening every day."

Others who lined the street knew Taylor personally. Allison Ottesen once lived next door to the Taylor family.

“All of the motorcycles and the people here, it was a great turnout,” Ottesen said. “It obviously showed that people loved and supported Mayor Brent Taylor.”

For many of the people who paid their respects, the event was as much about honoring Major Taylor as it was about honoring his family.

“I just felt sorrow for Jennie and Jennie’s kids,” said Roger Ottesen.

As the procession headed to Myers Mortuary, only the sound from the vehicle engines broke the silence.

“I think it was somber and very heart felt,” said Anne Marie Cutler.

The funeral for Major Brent Taylor will be held Saturday at 1:00 at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.