Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for 100 Years of Magic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disney On Ice is celebrating 100 Years of Magic and it's skating into Salt Lake City this week!

The show features more than 50 characters, starring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, various Disney princesses and more.

It features 30 musical masterpieces including 'Let It Go!', 'You've Got A Friend in Me' and 'Hakuna Matata', and tells 14 classic and modern stories.

You won't want to miss celebrating 90 years of Mickey and Minnie with a special production number that highlights them as the original hosts of Disney On Ice.

The show runs November 15 - 18 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

For more information, please visit: disneyonice.com.