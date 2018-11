Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRAPER, Utah -- The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is hosting Sea Melodies Saturday, and some human and parrot talent stopped by Fox 13 Wednesday to perform a sneak peek.

Aquarium composer Douglas Morton will play new music live in front of the shark habitat Saturday, and Sea Melodies is included in the regular price of admission. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Check out the video for the performance from Dusty the parrot, Doug, and aquarium ambassador Ashley Kerbs.