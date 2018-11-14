× Lockdown lifted at Cedar City school after reported firearm proves to be leaf blower

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Canyon View Middle School in Cedar City was on lock down due to nearby police activity Wednesday.

Cedar City Police responded near the school after someone said they saw a man walking down the street and holding an assault rifle.

Responding officers did not find anyone with a weapon but located a person matching the description who was carrying a leaf blower.

As of just before 10 a.m., authorities were preparing to lift the lock down.

According to the Iron County School District, the school was on a “Level 2” lockdown, meaning the school’s interior/classroom doors were locked and no visitors are allowed on campus. Classroom activities may continue.