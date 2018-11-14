Add these 4 Steps to Your Winter Skin Care Routine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cold, dry weather can make our skin feel and look a little differently. Skin Care Specialist Jen MacDonald stopped by with the following tips for maintaining healthy skin throughout the winter.

Utilize peels to encourage new skin to come to the service. Use cool water to help guide collagen and elastin to the surface. Use a stronger night cream for cell turnover because the skin repairs itself at night. Realize the importance of sunscreen even in the winter months.

