Add these 4 Steps to Your Winter Skin Care Routine

Cold, dry weather can make our skin feel and look a little differently. Skin Care Specialist Jen MacDonald stopped by with the following tips for maintaining healthy skin throughout the winter.
- Utilize peels to encourage new skin to come to the service.
- Use cool water to help guide collagen and elastin to the surface.
- Use a stronger night cream for cell turnover because the skin repairs itself at night.
- Realize the importance of sunscreen even in the winter months.
