5 Accessories to keep you warm on the slopes

It's time to hit the slopes, and Utah Ski Gear has 5 accessories to keep you warm from head to toe.

Helmet. You need one for safety reasons, but a good helmet also keeps your ears and head warmer than a hat. Helmets are made with ear pads made of cushy material for comfort, and are often vented so you can hear everything around you. A lot of helmets are adjustable so you can tighten them for warmth or loosen them on those cold days so a balaclava, gaiter or hat can be worn underneath. Gloves. When it comes to kids Showstoppers are popular for children. They help prevent snow and stay on to keep warm. Socks. A good ski sock should be made of merino wool and/ or other synthetic and very breathable materials. Socks can be thick or made of a thinner, equally warm material. It's all about what you feel most comfortable in. You may also want electronic boot heaters and socks, they're designed with batteries, insoles, and a battery pack that tucks away. Balaclava/Gaiter. They're often forgotten about, but important. Sometimes when you reach the top of the mountain it's cold. When the temperature drops below 10 degrees, it's easy to stay warm by using a balaclava, a garment designed to fit around your head and neck, leaving only your eyes, nose and mouth exposed. It easily fits under your helmet. Waterproof clothing. Stay completely dry and wear clothing with special technology that keeps moisture out. Many waterproof ski pants and jackets come with snow skirts too - elasticized bands of material that form a barrier between you and your hands, feet and the cold. Even ski jackets and shells are made with skirts that snap or zip up. If you take a spill in the snow, you'll stay dry and quickly be up and skiing again in moments.

