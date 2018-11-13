What is healthy eating for diabetes?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Around eight percent of Utahns have diabetes and that number is expected to continue to rise.

A healthy diet is especially important for people who have diabetes. Brittany Bingeman, Extension Associate Professor at USU, and a registered dietitian, joined The PLACE with some important information and healthy recipes.

She says healthy eating for diabetes is balanced eating that really is recommended for anyone. However, with diabetes, it's even more important to keep portion sizes in mind and to balance carbohydrate containing foods with non-carbohydrate containing foods such as non-starchy vegetables, lean protein and healthy fats.

Butternut Squash Posole

Recipe adapted from Better Homes & Gardens: https://www.bhg.com/recipe/butternut-squash-posole/

Yield: SERVES 8

Prep Time: 20 MINUTES

Cook Time: 25 MINUTES

Total Time: 45 MINUTES

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 pound pre-cooked chicken breast, shredded

3 stalks celery, sliced

2 medium onions, cut into wedges

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp. dried oregano

2 tsp. chili powder

2 tsp. ground cumin

8 cups low sodium chicken broth

2 cups water

1-15 ounce can chick-peas, rinsed and drained

4 cups butternut squash, cubed

6 cups chopped kale or chard

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. ground black pepper

Sliced radishes (optional)

Lime wedges (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

In a Dutch oven or stock pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add the celery, onion, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the oregano, chili powder, and cumin; cook and stir for 30 seconds.

Add the chicken broth, water, squash, and kale to the Dutch oven or pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium and simmer for 15 minutes.

Add the cooked, shredded chicken and chickpeas and cook for 5 minutes until chicken is heated and squash is tender.

Stir in the cilantro, salt, and pepper. Spoon into bowls and top with sliced radishes and lime wedges, if desired.

Nutrition Information (per serving):

Calories: 241; Total fat: 6 g; Saturated fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 53 mg; Sodium 419 mg; Carbohydrates: 24 grams; Fiber 7 grams; Sugar 6 grams; Protein 24 grams.

Baked Corn Tortilla Strips

Recipe adapted from Baked by Rachel: https://www.bakedbyrachel.com/seasoned-baked-tortilla-strips/

Yield: SERVES 8

Prep Time: 5 MINUTES

Cook Time: 15 MINUTES

Total Time: 20 MINUTES

Ingredients

Cooking spray

8 6-inch corn tortillas

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. chili powder

½ tsp. cumin

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375⁰F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray.

Cut tortillas into 1/2 inch strips. Add to mixing bowl. Add olive oil, chili powder, and cumin. Toss to combine.

Spread tortilla strips on baking sheet in one layer.

Bake 5-10 minutes and toss. Return to the oven and bake another 5-10 minutes until tortilla strips are crispy.

Nutrition Information: (Per serving - equivalent to one, 6' tortilla cut into strips)

Calories: 69; Total fat: 2 g; Saturated fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium 24 mg; Carbohydrates: 11 grams; Fiber 2 grams; Sugar 0 grams; Protein 1 gram.