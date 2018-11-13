West Jordan police release footage of suspect ‘casing’ cars in neighborhood

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The West Jordan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect who appeared to be casing cars in a neighborhood with a flashlight.

According to the original poster of the video, the neighborhood the suspect was casing was 9000 S. 4500 W., and the video was taken on Nov. 7.

Police reminded residents to always lock their vehicles and never leave anything valuable inside.

Anyone with information on the suspect captured on the surveillance footage can contact the West Jordan Police Department at (801) 256-2000.