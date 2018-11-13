× University of Utah to announce expansion plans for Rice-Eccles Stadium Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah will seek bonding to expand the south end zone at Rice-Eccles Stadium and will share the proposed plans Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the University of Utah Board of Trustees approved Tuesday the school’s request to seek bonding for the expansion.

No further details about the expansion were immediately available, but the plans will be shared Wednesday at 10 a.m. during an event at the stadium.

The U of U began a feasibility study regarding the expansion back in 2017.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.