The “Sneeze Pee” – an embarrassing inconvenience that can be solved

Peeing when you sneeze is an embarrassing and common result of stress urinary incontinence. But just because an issue is “common,” doesn’t mean everything is fine! Urinary leakage while running, jumping and exercising is generally considered common as well, especially when studies show that 1 in 2 women are experiencing the issue. Now, there is a solution for stress urinary incontinence patients and for the “Sneeze-Pee!”

Reena Hiatt from Enlighten Laser explained the groundbreaking FDA cleared Viveve non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation treatment that can help correct many vaginal health issues, including stress urinary incontinence. As women age, have children or both, it’s extremely common to develop a condition called ‘stress urinary incontinence,’ which is the unintentional leakage of urine in response to physical movement or activities. The Viveve treatment stimulates cellular collagen formation and growth, giving strength to your vaginal tissue, and support to the urethra. The result is pee-free sneezing and pee-free workouts!

The Viveve treatment also increases sexual satisfaction by creating collagen cushioning in the vaginal canal, which heightens sexual sensations, arousal, lubrication and orgasm. The self confidence women gain after receiving the treatment can increase their level of comfort in the bedroom.

The treatment is a quick 30 minutes or 1 hour, and completely pain free! Dr. Molly Mears, OB/GYN uses a small treatment tip which is inserted into the vaginal canal. The treatment tip is rotated while radiofrequency energy pulses and cryogen simultaneously cools the tissue. No needles, numbing or downtime! Viveve penetrates 10X deeper into the tissue to stimulate collagen growth than any other treatment!

Viveve consultations are completely FREE! It’s time to ditch the maxi pads at the gym and experience a pee-FREE workout again. Geneveve is currently 30% off for a limited time!

