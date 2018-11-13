The Award for Best Pie in America Goes to….

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Pie Council just decided the Best Pie in America, and the award goes to Village Inn!

Stephani Betz, Operations Director at Village Inn, stopped by to show off some of the award-winning flavors.

She said In 2018, a few of their award-winning pies include:

▪ Pumpkin Supreme, our exclusive November feature pie

▪ Southern Pecan

▪ Pumpkin with Whipped Cream

▪ Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Silk

The restaurant says they've won awards for the 10 years in a row.

And great news for those who'd rather leave the cooking to someone else: Village Inn is open Thanksgiving Day.

The holidays are an important time when family/friends gather to share meals; making the season 'high pie' time at Village Inn. Village Inn Restaurants sells over 300,000+ pies between Thanksgiving and New Year`s Day.

Village Inn understands the time constraints often associated with the holiday season - especially for hosts/hostesses. That`s why we make it easy to order and pick up our award-winning pies as the perfect finish to any Thanksgiving/Holiday feast. Call, come in or order online at villageinn.com.