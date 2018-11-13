× SWAT standoff at Layton home after domestic incident in Morgan County

LAYTON, Utah — SWAT personnel have responded to a home in Layton after a domestic situation involving a firearm in Morgan County.

Sgt. Cory Stark of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the initial situation occurred in Morgan County. He said there was a firearm involved but no shots were fired.

The suspect left Morgan County and the suspect’s vehicle was later located at a home in Layton near 1056 North 3450 West.

Police are at that home as of just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, where a suspect may be barricaded inside.

Fox 13 News has reached out to police for more information and has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as more details emerge.