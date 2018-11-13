× 900 East reopens in Provo after fire at LDS church

PROVO, Utah — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Provo.

According to Provo Police, drivers were asked to avoid 900 East between 300 and 400 North as crews responded, but that road closure has since been lifted.

Police tweeted a picture of a firefighter on a ladder at an LDS church.

A tweet from Provo Fire & Rescue said the fire, which has been extinguished, occurred on the roof of the church and does not appear to have entered the building.

