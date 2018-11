ROY, Utah — All residents evacuated safely after a home caught fire in Roy Monday night.

Roy Police said crews responded to a house fire near 6000 South and 2550 West just after 10 p.m. and found the residents had already evacuated safely.

Traffic was diverted in the area as crews fought the fire but that impact to traffic has since ended.

The attached garage suffered heavy damage in the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.