One day after Disney-Pixar released its teaser trailer for Toy Story 4, the studio dropped another teaser starring two of the upcoming movie’s characters.

In the newest teaser (above), characters voiced by comedy duo Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele react to Monday’s teaser as their characters, Ducky and Bunny.

Toy Story 4 is due in theaters next June. In case you missed, Monday’s teaser is below.