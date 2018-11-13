How to Do Trendy ‘Flow Art’

You may have seen the beautiful, wave-like artworks taking the Internet by storm, but can you do it yourself? Artist Victoria Wynn stopped by to tell us about a class where you can learn more.
The Red & Gold Holiday FLUID ART Class
Experience a style of art like never experienced before. It`s fun, it`s stress relieving, it`s confidence building! As a full time fine artist, I`ll be instructing 2 themes for you to choose from:
'Sparking Holiday'
or
'Dazzling Sunset'
BEGINNERS WELCOME! Ages 10 & Up
I`ll be teaching you core, foundational fluid art techniques along with getting in touch with your intuition to create 'out of this world' fine art. You`ll leave with a piece of stunning art perfect for the fireplace, bedroom or office!
'We use fine art materials for fine art results.'
DATE: Saturday November 17th
TIME: 12noon-2pm
LOCATION:
Ignite Studios
1005 South 300 West
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
CLASS INCLUDES: All supplies including mixing chemicals, gloves, 11' x 14' canvas, practice canvas, fine art acrylics PLUS:
Wynn Modern Art Luxe Antique Crushed Mirror
Wynn Modern Art Luxe Metallic Powders
Cost:
$85.00
Find out more at wynnmodernart.com.