How to Do Trendy ‘Flow Art’

You may have seen the beautiful, wave-like artworks taking the Internet by storm, but can you do it yourself? Artist Victoria Wynn stopped by to tell us about a class where you can learn more.

The Red & Gold Holiday FLUID ART Class

Experience a style of art like never experienced before. It`s fun, it`s stress relieving, it`s confidence building! As a full time fine artist, I`ll be instructing 2 themes for you to choose from:

'Sparking Holiday'

or

'Dazzling Sunset'

BEGINNERS WELCOME! Ages 10 & Up

I`ll be teaching you core, foundational fluid art techniques along with getting in touch with your intuition to create 'out of this world' fine art. You`ll leave with a piece of stunning art perfect for the fireplace, bedroom or office!

'We use fine art materials for fine art results.'

DATE: Saturday November 17th

TIME: 12noon-2pm

LOCATION:

Ignite Studios

1005 South 300 West

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

CLASS INCLUDES: All supplies including mixing chemicals, gloves, 11' x 14' canvas, practice canvas, fine art acrylics PLUS:

Wynn Modern Art Luxe Antique Crushed Mirror

Wynn Modern Art Luxe Metallic Powders

Cost:

$85.00

Find out more at wynnmodernart.com.