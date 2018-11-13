Community comes together to help families and pets affected by California fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Organizations in Utah are gathering items and packing boxes of supplies, to bring to families and pets affected by the wildfires in California.

The United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) West warehouse in Salt Lake City stores supplies and kits to send anywhere in America experiencing a natural disaster.

Volunteers from churches across the country come to UMCOR West to help put the many of the kits together, and UMCOR explained that other kits are shipped in from churches around the nation.

On Tuesday, a group of women from a United Methodist church in Elk Grove, CA sat in an assembly line around tables, efficiently filling patterned bags with school supplies.

They said they arrived Monday, not realizing at first that they'd end up helping their own communities at home.

UMCOR Associate Director Brian Diggs said they'd send off 52 pallets, that they planned to load into a semi truck on Wednesday.

Most of the pallets contain buckets filled with cleaning supplies, and he said some pallets hold boxes with school items and hygiene kits.

Around the corner from the UMCOR warehouse, at Black Rifle Coffee, bags of dog food and pet supplies sat stacked outside.

Innovative K9 Academy owner David Broderick said they're collecting dog-related donations. He plans to bring the donations to California on Monday.

Broderick said they're collecting dog food, dog beds, crates and toys.

He said donation drop-off points include Black Rifle Coffee in Salt Lake City, Sparks Motors in Woods Cross and Innovative K9 Academy in Payson.

