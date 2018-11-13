Ben McAdams leads Mia Love by just 1,020 votes after Utah County releases latest tally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH COUNTY -- Democratic challenger Ben McAdams is holding on to a razor-thin lead over Republican incumbent Mia Love in the race for Utah's 4th Congressional District.

Utah County released updated numbers after tallying about 50,000 votes Tuesday, and there are about 18,000 provisional ballots still to be counted in Utah County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the statewide election page shows Ben McAdams leading with 50.23% of the vote to Love's 49.77%.

That amounts to 110,405 and 109,385 votes respectively and a margin of just 1,020 between the two.

The Love campaign issued this statement after the latest totals were released: "The numbers are moving in the right direction and we are diligently watching for additional results."

Prior to the release of Tuesday's numbers, McAdams led Love 51.16% to 48.84%—which amounted to 108,515 to 103,609 votes.

Salt Lake County is expected to release updates on votes in that jurisdiction later Tuesday afternoon.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.