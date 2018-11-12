× West Valley Police arrest suspect in Zions Bank robbery

WEST VALLEY, Utah — West Valley Police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Zions Bank in October.

27-year-old Reyley Dean Johnson has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, both first degree felonies, and one count of possess forgery writing/device, a third degree felony.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Johnson went into the bank wearing a black hoodie and grey shoes and pointed a grey handgun at two employees, asking for “all” the money in front of them.

Security footage of the robbery was posted the West Valley Police’s Facebook page.

A customer at a McDonald’s recognized Johnson from the posted photos of the robbery and contacted the police, according to the probable cause statement.

The affidavit said police were able to compare Johnson’s tattoos with the suspect from the security footage, and that he was wearing the same black hoodie and grey shoes from the day of the robbery.

It also said Johnson was found with a counterfeit 100 dollar bill in his pocket.