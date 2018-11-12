Tiny Hero is a supportive community when parents need it most

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ny Hero was established in 2014 by Steve and Annie Zolman to help families affected by Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernias (CDH). That's a hole in the diaphragm, the muscle under the lungs that is responsible for breathing, that allows organs from the abdomen to move into the chest. It affects about one in every 2,500 babies, including the Zolman's son Adam.

The initial diagnosis they got gave very little hope of a positive outcome, but the family refused to give up. They found a CDH expert and today is a happy and healthy boy.

Through Tiny Hero, the Zolman's have helped numerous families facing the same thing, including Alex and Kelli Mortensen. They discovered an abnormality on an ultra sound that turned out to be CDH. They were hooked up with Tiny Hero and their baby, Evelyn, was born in August. She spent the first three months undergoing a series of surgeries in Florida. They were able to return home to Utah in October.

Evelyn's prognosis is positive, and it's expected that she'll grow normally and live an active and healthy life.

If you'e like more information, please visit: TinyHero.org.