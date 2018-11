Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Backstreet boys are back at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on August 7, 2019! Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, November 14 at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Train and the Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Allen Stone are coming to the Usana Amphitheatre on June 18, 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 16 at noon. For more information on that visit livenation.com.

Lany is coming to Saltair on June 11, 2019. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 16 at 10 a.m. on SmithsTix.com.