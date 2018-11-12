Recipe: Easy Cornbread and Honey Butter with My Own Meal Plan

Alex Daynes from My Own Meal Plan stopped by to share the following recipe perfect for a cold-weather warm-up.
"This recipe is the best cornbread recipe ever! My sweet Grandma B was kind enough to share her recipe with me, and she is allowing me to share it with all of you! This cornbread is seriously the best recipe I have ever made! I love how yummy the buttermilk makes the bread! You have to try it! Make it with me!"
The Best Cornbread
Yields 6 servings
1 cup cornmeal
2 cups flour
3 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 egg
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
1/4 cup canola oil
1/4 cup water if needed
Preheat oven to 350
In a mixing bowl combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda.
Stir in eggs, buttermilk, and canola oil.
If batter is too thick, add additional water until it has a lava consistency
Pour into a greased 9x9 pan.
Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown.
Whipped Honey Butter
1 cup butter, softened
2 cups honey
2 egg yolks
Add all ingredients to a stand mixer or using a hand mixer, beat on medium speed until smooth. Then, turn the speed of the mixer up to high speed, and whip the mixture for 2 minutes. Store in airtight container in the fridge.