Recipe: Easy Cornbread and Honey Butter with My Own Meal Plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alex Daynes from My Own Meal Plan stopped by to share the following recipe perfect for a cold-weather warm-up.

"This recipe is the best cornbread recipe ever! My sweet Grandma B was kind enough to share her recipe with me, and she is allowing me to share it with all of you! This cornbread is seriously the best recipe I have ever made! I love how yummy the buttermilk makes the bread! You have to try it! Make it with me!"

The Best Cornbread

Yields 6 servings

1 cup cornmeal

2 cups flour

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 egg

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

1/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup water if needed

Preheat oven to 350

In a mixing bowl combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda.

Stir in eggs, buttermilk, and canola oil.

If batter is too thick, add additional water until it has a lava consistency

Pour into a greased 9x9 pan.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown.

Whipped Honey Butter

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups honey

2 egg yolks

Add all ingredients to a stand mixer or using a hand mixer, beat on medium speed until smooth. Then, turn the speed of the mixer up to high speed, and whip the mixture for 2 minutes. Store in airtight container in the fridge.