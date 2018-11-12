Public comment deadline soon for Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument plans

SALT LAKE CITY — A public comment deadline is approaching for management plans for the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

The Bureau of Land Management said November 15 is the deadline for comment on a management plan and an environmental impact statement for the Shash Jáa and Indian Creek Units of the Bears Ears National Monument.

Here’s a link to the public comment for the Bears Ears National Monument

November 30 is the deadline for comment on a management plan for Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Here’s a link to the public comment for Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument

Last year, President Trump ordered both monuments to be shrunk in an event at the Utah State Capitol. The decision has triggered lawsuits, as well as protests in favor and against the president’s decision.