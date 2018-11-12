Petition to sharply increase penalties for running school bus stop signs on White House website

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- A petition calling for increased penalties of up to 30 days in jail for people who run bus red lights and stop signs was sent to the White House in late October.

"Make bus stop safety a federal law" was created on Oct. 31 and posted to the White House's website.

The petition states that children are being injured or killed due to people running red stop signs on school buses.

"We call upon our President and Congress to act by signing legislation that will keep our children safe by instituting severe penalties on ppl who choose to violate the red lights on a bus such as 30 days in jail, 90 day dl suspension, 12 points on license and a mandatory minimum fine of $5000.00 for the first offense," the petition stated.

As of Monday, the petition had around 5,000 signatures. It needs 100,000 signatures to reach its goal and get a response from the White House.

Click here to view the petition.