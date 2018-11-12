× One dead in Magna crash

MAGNA, Utah — One person has died after crashing into a pole in Magna Monday morning.

The crash occurred at 4100 S. U111 (8400 W). According to police, a witness reported the deceased had made a U-turn on 4100 S before crashing into the pole at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle then caught fire, and police have not yet been able to determine the driver’s identity or sex.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

Sgt. Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department said U-111 is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate the scene.

Watch FOX 13 and fox13now.com for updates.