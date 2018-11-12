Jordan Hills Elementary celebrates anniversary by opening time capsule sealed in 1998

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Jordan Hills Elementary is taking a trip back in time to commemorate its 20th anniversary.

The school unearthed a time capsule that was sealed on Nov. 12, 1998.

After sitting untouched for exactly two decades, it was pried open in front of current and past students and staff.

Some of the archaic mementos inside the tube included an audio cassette, a newspaper from the day it was sealed, a beanie baby and a V-H-S videotape.

The V-H-S tape included a walking tour through classrooms at the school — showing just how much styles and technology has changed in 20 years.

“It’s amazing,” said principal Michelle Lovell. “My favorite part about the whole night was watching the teachers come back, share memories, give each other hugs.”

Many people who worked at the school through the years returned to be a part of the event.

The school doesn’t have any plans to put together another time capsule. It wants to focus the celebration on all the school has accomplished in its first 20 years.