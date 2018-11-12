Gift of Hope: Young woman given new outlook on life with cornea transplant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A young woman who has had eye problems from a very young age now sees her life in a much clearer way, with the help of a cornea transplant.

24-year-old Madison Richardson was living a normal childhood when her vision began to get blurry due to a degenerative eye disease called Keratoconus.

Richardson needed a cornea transplant to restore her sight to what it once was.

Thanks to Utah Lions Eye Bank and Intermountain Donor Services, she was able to get a new outlook on life.

To become an organ donor in Utah, you just need to say “yes” on your driver’s license or state ID card. You can also learn more or sign up by clicking here.