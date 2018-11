× Crews working to find two people after fire at farm in Provo

PROVO, Utah – Firefighters are searching for two people after a fire at Finch Family Farm in Provo on Monday Morning.

According to a tweet from Provo Fire and Rescue, the fire started around 1:30 a.m. near 358 S. 2470 W.

Fire at 2570 W 200 S call received at 01:28, multiple farm buildings on fire, 2-occupants unaccounted for. PIO located at 200 S 2530 W school parking lot pic.twitter.com/LSfb97QBr9 — ProvoFireRescue (@provofire) November 12, 2018

Fire crews say multiple farm buildings are on fire and two people at the farm are still unaccounted for.

