City Creek Just Announced their Holiday Lineup!

Downtown SLC has been transformed into your holiday destination, and City Creek Center is the hub! Bianca Lyon of City Creek Center stopped by with their exciting holiday calendar.

Santa`s Magical Arrival

Thursday, November 15

6 PM - Macy`s reveals Candy Windows

7 PM - Santa Magically Arrives on the rooftops in front of the Food Court

8 PM - Odyssey Dance Theater performs Redux Nut-Cracker in Regent Court in front of Nordstrom (new this year!). America First Credit Union Holiday Fire Fountain Show Debut

Santa Magically Arrives at City Creek Center on Thursday, November 15 at 7 PM. Join us in front of the Food Court to see Santa move from rooftop to rooftop and then land in front of the giant fireplace before he moves into his Lantern Cottage for the season

Macy`s continues their tradition of the Candy Windows reveal that takes place at 6 PM.

At 8 PM, Guests can join us in the courtyard near Nordstrom for a special performance of Redux Nut-Cracker by Odyssey Dance Theater, their debut performance at City Creek Center. The performance will be capped off with the 2018 debut of the America First Credit Union Fire Fountain Show debut!

Visit City Creek Center and immerse yourself in the Holiday Experience that can only be found at City Creek Center!

New Experiences for Holiday

Wicked

The National Broadway Touring production of Wicked is coming to the Eccles Theater in early 2019 and will have an interactive display at City Creek Center to promote its run in Salt Lake City. The display will be in our skybridge from November 15 to December 17. Guests can view costumes and learn about Wicked from our brand ambassador team.

Décor

City Creek Center has a beautiful Christmas Décor program that was custom-created for City Creek Center and downtown Salt Lake City!

Décor Fun Facts:

It takes approximately 24 miles of lights to wrap all of the trees at City Creek Center.

The Giant Christmas Tree located in Richards Court just outside of Nordstrom is 30` tall and weighs 3,000 pounds with lights and décor.

The Giant Wreaths located on each end of the retail gallerias are so large that a grown man 6` in height can comfortably stand inside them.

Storybook Lanterns:

The décor features four storybook lanterns which showcase beloved classic holiday storybooks. Two of the storybook lanterns are zoetropes. The zoetropes at City Creek Center are modern day versions of 18th century toys. When the magic buttons are pressed, the zoetropes give the illusion of animation through movement.

Santa`s Lantern Cottage

Santa`s Lantern Cottage is located just outside the Food Court. Santa has his own special house at City Creek Center. We build it for him every year so that he will have a comfortable escape from the North Pole. Santa`s Lantern Cottage is heated and even has radiant heating in the floor.

Santa Visits and Santa Photos

Shop and dine instead of waiting in line! Guests can check in with Santa`s elves and be placed in a virtual line until it is time to visit Santa. We will text you when it is time to see Santa. Visits with Santa are always free.

America First Credit Union 50% off photo package when members use their America First Credit Union debit or credit card.

. Packages start at $26.99.

Santa is at City Creek Center Monday - Saturday 10 AM to 9 PM through Christmas Eve when he leaves to return to the North Pole at 6 PM.

Signing Santa

Sponsored by America First Credit Union takes place Monday, December 3. We are inviting those who are deaf or hard of hearing or wish to use ALS sign language with Santa to join us from 10 AM to 9 PM.

America First Credit Union Holiday Fountain Show

One of City Creek Center`s favorite attractions is the Transcend fountain located just outside of Nordstrom. Created by WET Design, the same company who created the famed fountains at Bellagio in Las Vegas, Transcend is choreographed with music and lights. After dusk, fire appears with the water in the fountain shows. After Santa arrives on November 15 through December 31, the fountain will feature special holiday shows. Feature shows at 7 PM and 9 PM will showcase three special fountain shows.

Find out more at www.shopcitycreekcenter.com.