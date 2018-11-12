Bountiful City Police looking for suspect in convenience store theft

BOUNTIFUL, Utah– Detectives in Bountiful are looking for a suspected shoplifter who was caught on camera allegedly stealing from a convenience store.

Police say the suspect was seen at the Ernie’s Too convenience store on the corner of 2600 South and Highway 89.

Surveillance cameras appear to show the man walking out of the store with two cases of beer and driving away in a silver car.

The police department is encouraging anyone with information about the suspect or car to call Detective Gallegos at 801-298-6000.

Photos of the suspect can be seen below.