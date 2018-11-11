× President Trump to honor Senator Orrin Hatch with Medal of Freedom, highest civilian award

WASHINGTON — The White House announced that Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT), one of the longest-serving senators in United States history, will receive the Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor.

Hatch has served as a senator for Utah for 41 years. The White House stated in a press release that Hatch has sponsored more bills that have become law than any other member of Congress.

Hatch announced that he was retiring earlier this year. He will be replaced by Mitt Romney, who was elected to serve in the U.S. Senate for Utah on Nov. 6.

“He [Hatch] has led the way in confirming qualified judges throughout the Federal judiciary in order to protect our constitutional order, and has championed religious liberty, fought against communism, and stood on the side of freedom around the world,” the White House wrote.

Hatch is part of a group of seven individuals, including Elvis Presley and Babe Ruth, who will receive the Medal of Freedom.

To read the full list of Medal of Freedom recipients, released by the White House Saturday, click here.