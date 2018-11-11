Police search for missing 77-year-old man in West Jordan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- West Jordan Police are searching for a 77-year-old man, who allegedly went missing while on the way to paint his new apartment in late October or early November.

Officer Scott List with the West Jordan Police Department said that Jim Mcgrath, 77, went missing around Oct. 29 or Nov. 1. A missing persons report on Mcgrath was filed on Saturday, List stated.

A friend of Mcgrath who reported him missing called him a "creature of habit," and stated he was not someone who would just disappear without informing someone of his whereabouts, List stated.

List said police have tried to contact Mcgrath's family, but as of Saturday they were unsuccessful.

Both McGrath and his vehicle are listed in a national database for missing persons, List stated.

A friend of Mcgrath sent the following statement to Fox 13 on his disappearance:

"Jim Mcgrath, age 77 has been missing since leaving his home on November 1, 2018 to start painting his new apartment, location unknown. Jim has been employed at Quality Electric Systems in Midvale, but they have not seen him since October 29, 2018. He drives a newer mocha brown Ford F150 with an extended cab and brown shell."

Anyone with information on Mcgrath's whereabouts can call the West Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.