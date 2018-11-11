× Missing 86-year-old man who walked away from Rock Springs assisted living at 1:30 a.m. Friday found alive

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — A missing 86-year-old man from Rock Springs has been found alive after police said he walked away from an assisted living Friday at 1:30 a.m.

Milton Beck was last seen leaving Dear Trail Assisted Living at 2360 Reagan Avenue Friday. He was described as being 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and black plaid shirt with dark colored suspenders, blue jeans, and worn out gray sneakers.

The Rock Springs Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday that Beck had been located, and was alive.

Details regarding how Beck was found were not known at the time of this report.